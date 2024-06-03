The murder of a teenager at the funicular station in Kyiv: the preventive measure was extended to the suspected SSD employee

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure against the State Security Department (SSD) worker Artem Kosov, who is suspected of murdering a teenager at the funicular station in the capital.

This was reported by the correspondent of Babel from the courtroom.

Now the person involved will be in custody for another 60 days, until August 1, without the right to bail. Thus, the court granted the request of the prosecutor.

Artem Kosov was kept in custody due to the risk that he could hide or influence witnesses.

The suspectʼs defense tried to challenge this decision, calling the prosecutorʼs arguments "baseless assumptions." The judge rejected the arguments of the defense.

The next hearing in the case will be held on June 18 at the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv.

Prehistory

On the evening of April 7, information appeared on social media that a young man broke a glass during an argument at a funicular station in Kyiv and fatally cut another young man with a fragment. The conflict between the young men took place at the upper station of the funicular leading to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the St. Michaelʼs Monastery. "Kyivpastrans" reported at 20:01 about the suspension of traffic due to a "hooligan incident".

On April 8, the SBI opened proceedings on the fact of the incident. It turned out that the attacker Artem Kosov worked in the Department of State Security of Ukraine. The SBI claimed that during the conflict, the law enforcement officer pushed the teenager, who fell, broke the glass with his head and received a fatal neck cut. On the same day, the man was charged with premeditated murder. Later, Artem Kosov was reclassified as a suspect for a serious crime.

On April 9, Kosov was sent under arrest without the right to bail until June 5.