The Russians shelled Balaklia in the Kharkiv region and Dnipropetrovsk region. Children are among the victims

In the morning, Russian troops shelled Balaklia in the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of regional military administration, said.

At the time of the rocket attack, there were 12 people in the two houses: four adults (one of them was a pregnant woman) and 8 children aged 2 to 17. All victims have a condition of medium severity, one child has an acute reaction to stress. The injured were hospitalized. A fire also broke out there.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, clarified that the Russians hit the recreation center. At 11:34, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported that 13 people were injured in Bakalia.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Balaklia in the Kharkiv region. Telegram / Олег Синєгубов

The Russians also attacked Nikopol and the Pokrovsky community of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, said that four people were wounded — a 7-year-old girl, a 69-year-old man and two women aged 74 and 68.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Telegram / Сергій Лисак

The shelling damaged a bus, a two-story building that was not in use, a private house and an outbuilding.