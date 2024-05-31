Zelensky on permission to strike Russia with US weapons: We had a message from the American side

On the morning of May 31, President Volodymyr Zelensky received a certain message regarding US consent to strikes on Russian territory.

Zelensky said this at a press conference in Sweden.

"We had a message from the American side. Early in the morning today (May 31), I received this message from my military," he said, answering a question about permission to attack targets in the Russian Federation with American weapons.

According to the president, he cannot disclose details, but wants to "see what will happen in practice."

“But what I see is a step forward anyway, towards that goal that we discussed earlier. To make it possible for us to protect our people who live in settlements near the border," Zelensky emphasized.