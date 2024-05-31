The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Russian oil terminal in the port of Kavkaz and another oil depot with Neptune missiles

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on the impact of missiles from the “Neptune” coastal complex on the oil terminal of the port of Kavkaz (the second largest Russian port in the Black Sea by cargo turnover) and a ferry crossing in the Krasnodar Territory. It was a blow to the military logistics of the enemy.

The attack took place at the beginning of the day on May 31 — the night after the Defense Forces of Ukraine disabled the ferries of the Kerch ferry crossing on the territory of the occupied Ukrainian Crimea with well-aimed strikes of ATACMS missiles. Ferries ran to the port "Kavkaz" and were used for military logistics.

Several “Neptune” missiles were aimed at the port terminal. The accuracy of hitting targets is being investigated.

The General Staff also confirms an attack on another oil terminal in the territory of the Krasnodar Territory. We are probably talking about an oil depot in the area of the city of Temryuk, where three railway tankers with fuel oil burned down. Local authorities reported a drone attack.

"Modern and effective Russian air defenses again proved powerless against our missiles and unmanned systems and failed to protect important facilities used for logistics and supply of the Russian army," the General Staff added.