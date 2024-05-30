The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles

On the night of May 30, the Ukrainian military attacked the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles, which was used by the Russians to support their group of troops in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This information was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This object was covered by modern Russian anti-aircraft vehicles — "Pantsir", "Tor", "Triumph". However, the missiles, which have been in service since the 90s of the last century, successfully overcame the "latest" anti-aircraft shield of the invaders," the General Staff noted.

Two ferries carrying out rail and road transport were seriously damaged. One of them ran aground, which blocked the operation of the entire Kerch crossing and significantly undermined the logistics of the occupiers on the peninsula.

Also, on the night of May 30, the special unit Group 13 of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked two Russian KS-701 "Tunets" transport landing craft in the Crimean bay of Uzka.