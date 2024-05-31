At night, air defense shot down one cruise missile and four Shahed. Five S-300/S-400 missiles hit Kharkiv

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on its work on the night of May 32. Air defense forces shot down an Iskander-K cruise missile launched from the Kursk region of Russia and four Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones launched by Russian troops from the Yeisk district, on the approach to the capital, in the Kyiv region.

Five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region hit Kharkiv. It was not possible to intercept them.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Consequences of the attack

In Kharkiv, as of the morning of May 31, a five-story building in the cityʼs Novobavar district was destroyed. Search operations are ongoing there. Other residential buildings, outbuildings, transport, private enterprises and trade facilities at various addresses were also affected by the explosions. There were five fires.

The enemy used a double strike tactic when medics, rescuers and law enforcement officers were on the scene. Five people died, another 25 were injured. Children, an ambulance doctor and a policewoman are among the injured.

In Kyiv, in the Holosiivskyi district, missile debris fell on non-residential buildings. Preliminary, there are no victims.

Shahed-131/136 drones of the air defense forces were shot down within Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The heads of administrations of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions did not report the destruction.