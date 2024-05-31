Russian troops shelled Kharkiv at night. There are dead and dozens injured

On the night of May 31, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv, hitting a five-story building.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the head of the regional administration Oleh Synyehubov.

Previously, the enemy hit with S-300 missiles. There were two flights into a dense residential building. Russian troops used a double strike tactic when medics, rescuers and law enforcement officers were already working on the spot.

As of 8:00 a.m. on May 31, four people were killed and 25 injured. Children, an ambulance doctor and a policewoman were among the injured. Up to five people may still be under the rubble of the five-story building.

The State Emergency Service reported that residential buildings, outbuildings, transport, private enterprises and trade facilities at various addresses were damaged by the explosions. There were five fires.

As for the five-story building, the structures from the 3rd to the 5th floor of one of the entrances have been completely destroyed. Firefighters rescued six people, including one child, from the dilapidated house.

At 9:30 Synyehubov reported the fifth dead person. The body was recovered from the rubble of the five-story building.