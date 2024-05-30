The EU approved prohibitive tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain

The Council of the EU adopted a resolution on the introduction of prohibitive duties on grain products imported from Russia and Belarus.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

The order raises the tariffs to a level that will effectively halt imports of these products.

"These measures will prevent the destabilization of the EU grain market, stop Russian exports of misappropriated grain produced on the territory of Ukraine, and prevent Russia from using revenues from exports to the EU to finance its aggressive war against Ukraine," said Vincent Van Peteghem, Belgiumʼs finance minister.

The decree raises import tariffs on grains, oilseeds and derived products, as well as beet pulp pellets and dried peas from the Russian Federation, as well as from Belarus, for which importers currently pay no or low duties. In addition, these goods will be deprived of access to EU tariff quotas.

The innovations will enter into force on July 1, 2024.