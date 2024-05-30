The US is concerned about Ukraineʼs strikes on Russiaʼs strategic radar stations “Voronezh-M” and “Voronezh-DM”

The USA is concerned about Ukraineʼs attacks on Russiaʼs strategic radar stations "Voronezh-M" and "Voronezh-DM". These stations are part of the Russian system of early warning of a missile-nuclear attack.

Citing sources, The Washington Post writes that American government officials consider these radars "sensitive" and that they were allegedly not involved in the war against Ukraine. Moscow may believe that its strategic deterrent forces have become a target — this worries Washington, which Kyiv knows.

"These facilities were not involved in supporting Russiaʼs war against Ukraine [...]. But they are sensitive places because Russia could see its strategic deterrent forces as a target, which could undermine Russiaʼs ability to maintain a nuclear deterrent against the United States,” the US official said.

According to WP, Washington expressed its concern to Kyiv. The Ukrainian side believes that these radars were involved in the war against Ukraine. A Ukrainian official familiar with the matter said that Russia used the specified radars to monitor the activities of the Ukrainian military and tracked the launches of drones and missiles over the Russian Federation. According to him, the Main Directorate of Intelligence is behind the attacks on the radar.

The newspaper writes that Joe Bidenʼs administration is currently actively discussing the lifting of restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine striking Russia with American weapons. But if Russiaʼs early warning system is blindsided by Ukrainian attacks, even partially, it could harm the strategic stability of relations between Washington and Moscow, a US official said.