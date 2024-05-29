The United States confirmed participation in the Peace Summit, but did not specify whether Biden would be there

The White House has confirmed the participation of the United States in the peace summit in Switzerland, but it is not known whether President Joe Biden will attend it.

This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre during a briefing, Voice of America reports.

"As you know, we took an active part in each of the previous Ukrainian peace summits. The US government is involved in this. And we will be represented at this upcoming summit,” she said.

When asked by a journalist whether Biden himself will be present at the summit, the speaker replied that she "does not have any more specific information to share."