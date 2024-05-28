Zelensky called on Biden to personally come to the Peace Summit

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the US leader Joe Biden to come to the Peace Summit in person.

He said this during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo.

"I think Biden is needed by the Peace Summit and other leaders who are looking at the US response. His absence means that Putin will rise in applause," Zelensky said.

The president also noted that an answer is currently awaited regarding the participation of China and Brazil.

"We are open to everyone, everyoneʼs opinion is important. I said about big powers, but believe me, every vote is very important," the president added.

On May 24, the Bloomberg agency reported that Biden will probably miss the Global Peace Summit on the settlement of the war in Ukraine, as he will go to a charity event to raise funds for the election campaign in California.

Global Peace Summit

The first Global Peace Summit for Ukraine will be held on June 15-16 in the Swiss city of Burgenstock. The Presidentʼs Office said that the summit will be devoted to the development of a framework to stimulate the future peace process.

Switzerland invited more than 160 delegations from around the world to the summit. The State believes that different views on the path to peace in Ukraine are vital, so the participation of a wide range of countries and their contribution to the discussion will be crucial to achieving these goals. About 80 countries have confirmed their participation in the summit.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba believes that it makes no sense to invite Russia to the Peace Summit, as it cannot be guaranteed that it will act in good faith. The Presidentʼs Office said that the summit will develop a joint negotiating position, which will be handed over to the Russians.