Rheinmetall ordered hundreds of thousands of shells for Skynex. Ukraine has these air defense systems

An unnamed European country has ordered the supply of 35 mm AHEAD ammunition for the Skynex air defense system from the German arms company Rheinmetall.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

The total value of the order is several hundred million euros. Several hundred thousand rounds of ammunition will be produced.

"The Skynex system strengthens the defense of the Armed Forces of the customer country against threats from the air," the message reads.

Although the company did not name the country that will receive the ammunition, they may go to Ukraine, which is armed with Skynex installations.

The Skynex is based on an anti-aircraft gun system and is therefore particularly suitable for protection at close ranges where guided weapons cannot be effective.

In addition, the use of programmable 35 mm AHEAD ammunition is significantly cheaper than similar systems based on guided missiles. After a shot, 35-mm projectiles cannot be affected even with the help of radio-electronic warfare.