The SBU suspects a Russian banker for introducing a ruble zone in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) suspects Ruslan Arefyev, the chairman of the board of the Russian Central Bank, for introducing a steering zone in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The press service of the department writes about it.

Law enforcement officers found that Arefyev, with the support of local gangsters, opened more than 200 branches of a Russian bank in Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk. After the occupation of the Kherson region and part of Zaporizhzhia region, the banker organized the opening of 27 more branches there.

Branches were opened on the basis of captured branches of local Ukrainian financial institutions.

In this way, the Russians want to make all cash and electronic payments in the occupied territories in Russian rubles.

The SBU found out that the occupying structures of Tsmrbank participate in the financing of Russian military units. This applies to the salaries of the Russian military and covering the costs of their quarters, bank accounts of the local occupation administrations of the Russian Federation.

The investigators of the Security Service informed Arefʼev in absentia about the suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 110 KKU.