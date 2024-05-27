The Security Service of Ukraine declared the suspicion to the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed in absentia about the suspicion of Aleksei Kryvoruchko, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, for waging an aggressive war.

The press service of the department writes about it.

The investigation established that on Kryvoruchkoʼs orders, weapons and ammunition produced by enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation were delivered to the Russian army.

Also, the person involved personally coordinates the delivery of air bombs and Iskander ballistic missiles controlled by the Russian military, which they use to attack Ukraine.

In addition, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia ensures the needs of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for the purchase, repair and modernization of weapons, military and special equipment, adjusts state defense orders taking into account the experience of the combat use of equipment and the military-political situation.

Aleksei Kryvoruchko has been the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation since June 2018.