The police identified three Russians who brutally killed a civilian in the Mykolaiv region for transferring data for the Armed Forces

Ukraine has identified three Russian soldiers who brutally tortured and killed a civilian man at the end of March 2022 in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

During the investigation of war crimes in the Mykolaiv region, the police found an audio recording of the interception of a conversation of the Russian military, which testified to the torture and murder of a civilian. At that time, the investigators did not know either who committed the crime or who was injured.

Having checked all the facts of the killings of civilians in the de-occupied territory of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, no coincidences were found. Then they started calling residents and heads of local villages and territorial communities. Thus, the investigators established that the event happened at the end of March 2022 in one of the settlements of the Snihurivka district of the Mykolaiv region.

The police found the burial place of the murdered man and exhumed the body for the necessary research. Thus, it was established that the murdered man was a 53-year-old local resident who had a fundamentally active Ukrainian position.

During the occupation, the man carefully recorded the number, direction and dates of movement of Russian equipment and passed this information on to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For this, the occupiers first beat and tortured him: they tied his hands with plastic cuffs and sawed his teeth with a file, and then cut off his fingers and shot him.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers established and proved the involvement in the torture and murder of a civilian of three soldiers of the Russian Federation, namely, the commanders and a soldier of the 108th Airborne Assault Regiment from the Krasnodar Territory. They were informed about the suspicion of brutal treatment of the civilian population, combined with intentional murder.