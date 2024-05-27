Prosecutors will appeal the closure of the case against the security forces who dispersed the Euromaidan in 2013

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine will file an appeal against the decision of the Shevchenkovskyi District Court of Kyiv to close the criminal case against law enforcement officers accused of crimes against Euromaidan protesters on November 30 and December 1, 2013.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

On May 24, 2024, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of the city of Kyiv decided to close the criminal case against four department heads of the capital "Berkut" and the head of the public security department of the Kyiv police. They are accused of abuse of power with violence and illegal obstruction of protests on November 30 and December 1, 2013.

The indictment was referred to the court in 2015.

As noted in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, during the trial, the defense side constantly abused procedural rights in order to disrupt court sessions and delay the trial. In view of this, the prosecutors repeatedly asked the court not to delay the case and to consider it faster.

Prosecutors are currently preparing an appeal against the Shevchenkivsky district courtʼs decision, because the court did not comply with the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine when closing the case due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.