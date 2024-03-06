Maidan affairs: ex-deputy commander of the “Berkut” Crimean unit received 15 years in prison

The former deputy commander of the Crimean “Berkut” unit was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was found guilty of treason and abuse of power.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

In addition to 15 years of imprisonment, he was also banned from holding positions in state and law enforcement agencies for 3 years. Another convicted person was deprived of the rank of lieutenant colonel of the militia.

Prosecutors proved that the convict exceeded his official authority. On December 10 and 11, 2013, he participated in the suppression of protests and used violence against protesters. His actions injured 20 people.

The ex-law enforcement officer has been in Crimea since March 2014. The court proved that he was engaged in subversive activities against Ukraine and helped the Russian occupiers.