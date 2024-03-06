Maidan affairs: ex-deputy commander of the “Berkut” Crimean unit received 15 years in prison

The former deputy commander of the Crimean “Berkut” unit was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was found guilty of treason and abuse of power.
This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
In addition to 15 years of imprisonment, he was also banned from holding positions in state and law enforcement agencies for 3 years. Another convicted person was deprived of the rank of lieutenant colonel of the militia.
Prosecutors proved that the convict exceeded his official authority. On December 10 and 11, 2013, he participated in the suppression of protests and used violence against protesters. His actions injured 20 people.
The ex-law enforcement officer has been in Crimea since March 2014. The court proved that he was engaged in subversive activities against Ukraine and helped the Russian occupiers.
- On November 21, 2013, Euromaidan began in Ukraine, after Viktor Yanukovych stopped preparations for signing the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU. The protests turned into anti-government protests and gained a larger scale after the police dispersed the students on November 30. In February 2014, the shooting of demonstrators led to the overthrow of the Yanukovych regime.
- The Euromaidan events were called the Revolution of Dignity, and the dead were called the Heavenly Hundred Heroes. According to the prosecutorʼs office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 107 people died during the revolution. Another 2.5 thousand people were injured.