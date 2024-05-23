Maidan cases: The ex-platoon commander and employees of the Sevastopol “Berkut” were charged with treason

The former commander of the motor vehicle platoon "Berkut" in Sevastopol and three other employees of this special unit were informed of suspicion of treason and possession of firearms due to abuse of official position.

The Office of the Prosecutor General writes about it.

The investigation established that during January and February 2014, the perpetrators actively obstructed peaceful protests in Kyiv. When they returned to Sevastopol, they illegally took possession of several dozen units of automatic firearms stored at the location of the special unit.

Further, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the suspects conspired with representatives of the Russian Federation and others who helped Russia in subversive activities against Ukraine, and from February 27 to March 20, 2014, they used weapons, blocking highways between Crimea and the Kherson region. In this way, they helped Russia in the occupation of Crimea.

In early March , the ex-deputy commander of the Berkut Crimean unit was sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason and abuse of power.