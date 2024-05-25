Zelenskyi: Losses in Kharkiv region are eight Russians to one Ukrainian

In the battles in the north of Kharkiv region, the ratio of casualties between the Ukrainian and Russian military is 1 to 8 — for one dead soldier of the Armed Forces there are 8 destroyed occupiers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with the Kazakh news agency Vlast.

"Their breakthrough in the direction of Kharkiv, which happened a little over two weeks ago, [ended] with military casualties of 1 to 8 — one Ukrainian to eight Russians," he noted.

The president emphasized that the leader of the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Putin, would have to attack his people, both civilians and military personnel.

"Until this week, there were about 2-3 thousand victims — I constantly receive analytics about the killing of Russian soldiers. 2-3 thousand families lost their children. But he absolutely has to sneeze, is Putin in a bath at this time, or where is he there — in a spa, which has been shown more than once?" — said the president.