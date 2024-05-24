General Staff: The Defense Forces stopped the Russians in the Kharkiv region and are conducting a counteroffensive

The Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the Russian troops in the Kharkiv direction and are conducting counteroffensive actions.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ihor Prokhorenko at a briefing in the "Ukraine" media center in Kyiv.

According to him, the situation remains difficult. Ukrainian troops continue to defend themselves in the east and south, inflict fire damage on the enemy. Russians are most active in Kharkiv region and Donetsk region.

The goal of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region is to create a buffer zone. However, currently, according to Prokhorenko, the Defense Forces have stopped the Russians, taken the situation under control and are conducting counter-offensive actions.

The occupiers are also carrying out offensive operations in the east of the Kharkiv region, planning to bypass Kupyansk from the east, but they are not succeeding.

Fierce fighting continues almost along the entire front line. The situation is under control in Sumy region and Chernihiv region.