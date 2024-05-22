The Council supported the draft law on public prosecution. It integrates the Istanbul Convention into legislation

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the first reading for draft law No. 10420 on public accusations of domestic and sexual violence.

This was reported by Peopleʼs Deputy of Ukraine Inna Sovsun.

According to her, this bill:

will allow the initiation of proceedings regarding sexual and domestic violence at the request of any person, not only the victim or the victim;

will provide an opportunity for the injured person to undergo a forensic medical examination immediately;

will provide an opportunity to reduce the number of interrogations of the victim;

will prohibit the conclusion of a reconciliation agreement at the initiative of the aggressor — in some cases;

will introduce an additional mechanism for the protection of minors and minors who have suffered from violence.

This draft law integrates the Istanbul Convention into Ukrainian legislation.