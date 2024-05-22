In Vovchansk, a Russian FPV drone hit a police car during an evacuation

In Vovchansk, the Russians hit a police car with an FPV drone during evacuation. One policeman was killed, another was wounded.
This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.
At the time the car was hit, there were two policemen who were on their way to rescue civilians.
"Enemy drones are constantly circling. The danger to police evacuation teams remains consistently high. But the police continue to take people out of the shelling. They save despite the risks to their own lives and health. This self-sacrifice must always be remembered," noted Klymenko.
- On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." The operational environment remains complex and dynamically changing.
- In the northern part of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, where active hostilities continue, Russian troops are not allowing civilians to evacuate. People are kidnapped and driven to basements. It is also known about the first executions of civilians. However, evacuation teams continue to work in Vovchansk.