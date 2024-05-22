In Vovchansk, a Russian FPV drone hit a police car during an evacuation

In Vovchansk, the Russians hit a police car with an FPV drone during evacuation. One policeman was killed, another was wounded.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

At the time the car was hit, there were two policemen who were on their way to rescue civilians.

The moment the FPV drone hits a car with policemen. Ігор Клименко / Telegram

"Enemy drones are constantly circling. The danger to police evacuation teams remains consistently high. But the police continue to take people out of the shelling. They save despite the risks to their own lives and health. This self-sacrifice must always be remembered," noted Klymenko.