Moldova became the first country with which the EU signed a security agreement

The Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Recan and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell signed an agreement on partnership in the field of security and defense.
This was reported by Josep Borrell.
He noted that the agreement with Moldova is the first of its kind for the EU.
- In December 2023, Moldova received the consent of the European Commission to start negotiations on joining the EU. She plans to complete this process by 2030. Meanwhile, Moldova is under increasing pressure from Moscow, which is trying to undermine the countryʼs efforts at European integration.
- Earlier, the President of Moldova Maia Sandu said that the referendum on Moldovaʼs accession to the European Union will be held without Transnistria, as the authorities do not control this region. She also asked the citizens of Moldova to support her candidacy in the 2024 elections in order to "complete the mission of European integration."
- Last week, the Parliament of Moldova approved the date of the referendum on the countryʼs European integration. It will take place on October 20, 2024.