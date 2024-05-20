Indian Prime Minister Modi informed that his country will participate in the Ukrainian peace summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commenting on the invitation to the G7 meeting and the Ukrainian peace summit, said that his country would participate in "all important summits that advance the agenda of global peace, security and development."

He said this in an interview with the Press Trust of India news agency, reports The Hindu.

Modi said India "will be the voice of the Global South" at these summits to shape the common discourse and promote a vision of human-centered development and a peaceful, prosperous world.

"The level of involvement will depend on timing, logistics and parallel commitments," Modi said when asked if he would attend the two multilateral meetings.

Global Peace Summit

The first Global Peace Summit for Ukraine will be held on June 15-16 in the Swiss city of Burgenstock. The Presidentʼs Office said that the summit will be devoted to the development of a framework to stimulate the future peace process.

Switzerland invited more than 160 delegations from around the world to the summit. The state believes that different views on the path to peace in Ukraine are vital, so the participation of a wide range of countries and their contribution to the discussion will be crucial to achieving these goals.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba believes that it makes no sense to invite Russia to the Peace Summit, as it cannot be guaranteed that it will act in good faith. The Swiss government stated that "at this stage" they do not plan to invite Russia, but Russiaʼs participation is considered mandatory for achieving peace. The Presidentʼs Office said that the summit will produce a joint negotiating position that will be handed over to the Russians.

As CNN Brasil writes, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decided not to go to the peace summit because he believes that "it makes no sense to participate in a summit in which both sides of the conflict do not participate."

Lulu was invited by both the Swiss government and the president of Ukraine. Brazilian diplomacy has always insisted on the need for peace talks, but considers a meeting without the Russians useless.