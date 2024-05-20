Strike on Cherkaska Lozova: the death toll has increased, divers have found a manʼs body

The number of people killed as a result of the attack by Russian troops on Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv region has increased to seven. A 51-year-old man, who was considered missing, died. Divers found fragments of his body at the bottom of a nearby lake.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service and the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response.

The number of victims of the attack as of May 20 is 28 people.