Another body of a man was found in the Tisza River. This is the eighth drowning since the beginning of May

Another body of a man was found in the Tisza River, which flows on the borders of Zakarpattia Oblast with Romania and Hungary.

This is reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The agency called the deceased a "drowning man" who tried to swim across the river. The body was found 10 meters from the Romanian coast. Romanian colleagues informed the Ukrainian border guards about him.

Since the beginning of May of this year, this is already the eighth drowned person, the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.