The water level in the Tisza River is decreasing. Border guards began to find the bodies of men

The water level in the Tisza River, which flows on the borders of the Transcarpathian region with Romania and Hungary, has decreased. Ukrainian border guards began to find the bodies of men who were probably fleeing mobilization.

The Western Regional Department of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) reported that on May 6, during the day in Transcarpathian near the border with Romania, the bodies of three drowned people were retrieved from the river: a 28-year-old resident of the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a 20-year-old resident of the Sumy region, and a man whose details are still being established.

All the dead were of military age. It is not known when the men died. This will be determined by a forensic medical examination.

