Since the start of the full-scale war, 25 men have died trying to cross the Tisza

Romanian border guards discovered the body of a drowned man who tried to cross the river on the banks of the Tisza. They handed over the manʼs body to Ukrainian colleagues.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).

The deceased is a middle-aged man with signs of prolonged stay in the water. The identity of the drowned man is currently being established, as he did not have any documents with him.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, this is already the 25th fatality on the river section of the border during its illegal crossing.