The bodies of two men were found in the Tisza River

The previous evening in Transcarpathia, while patrolling the Ukrainian-Romanian border, border guards found the bodies of two drowned people in the Tisza River.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service and the police were called to the scene. Due to the high rapids and strong current, it was possible to get the bodies out of the water only in the morning. The identities of the dead are currently being established.

According to the State Border Service, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, this is already the 24th case of death of men trying to cross the river.