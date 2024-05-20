The General Staff of Ukraine announced the loss of another 1,400 Russian soldiers. What is the situation at the front?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours (May 19), Russian troops lost approximately 1,400 servicemen (killed and wounded), 14 tanks, 35 armored vehicles and 50 artillery systems, two jet systems, four air defense systems, 60 vehicles. two units of special equipment, 81 drones of various levels, a cruise missile, as well as one ship (minesweeper 266-M "Kovrovets").

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, are as follows:

The situation at the front

As of 10:30 p.m. on May 19, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the situation at the front remained tense, but under control. Defense forces repulse the attacks and try to disrupt the Russian offensive.

There were 11 combat clashes in the Kharkiv direction last day. Russian troops did not stop trying to break through the defenses near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Lyptsi, and Zeleny. The Russians suffered significant losses — approximately 114 soldiers and 30 pieces of equipment.

last day. Russian troops did not stop trying to break through the defenses near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Lyptsi, and Zeleny. The Russians suffered significant losses — approximately 114 soldiers and 30 pieces of equipment. There were 12 skirmishes in the Kupyansk direction . The defense forces successfully repelled attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestov settlements.

. The defense forces successfully repelled attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestov settlements. In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops kept the enemy under fire and had success in some areas.

Ukrainian troops kept the enemy under fire and had success in some areas. Fierce battles were fought in the Siversk direction . There were 23 attempts to break through the defense. The enemy tried to pass in the area of Bilohorivka and attacked the sector 17 times. He was not successful and suffered significant losses (53 people killed and wounded, 14 pieces of equipment destroyed).

. There were 23 attempts to break through the defense. The enemy tried to pass in the area of Bilohorivka and attacked the sector 17 times. He was not successful and suffered significant losses (53 people killed and wounded, 14 pieces of equipment destroyed). In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried 14 times to break through the defense near the settlements of Kalynivka, Nove, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

Russian troops unsuccessfully tried 14 times to break through the defense near the settlements of Kalynivka, Nove, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. There were 25 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk direction . Defense forces are trying to stabilize the situation. Previous losses of the enemy in this direction — 118 occupiers killed and wounded, 8 units of equipment destroyed and damaged.

. Defense forces are trying to stabilize the situation. Previous losses of the enemy in this direction — 118 occupiers killed and wounded, 8 units of equipment destroyed and damaged. There were 10 collisions in the Kurakhove direction . The Russians are trying to advance to the points of Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane. All attacks were repelled.

. The Russians are trying to advance to the points of Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane. All attacks were repelled. In the Vremivka direction, Russian troops made four unsuccessful attempts to break through the defenses in the direction of Staromayorske and Urozhaine.

Russian troops made four unsuccessful attempts to break through the defenses in the direction of Staromayorske and Urozhaine. In the Dniepro direction, the Russians tried six times to push the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine away from Krynyky. They had no success.

Analytical project DeepState, which cooperates with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reported on May 20 that Russian troops advanced southeast and south of Robotyne, near Verbove, in Paraskoviivka, in Netaylove, near Yasnobrodivka, Novopokrovske, Keramik, Berestove, in Zeleny, and near Bugruvatka.