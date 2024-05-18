Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down another Russian Su-25

Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters from the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Lieutenant-General Mark Bezruchka shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

This was reported in the press service of the brigade.

There they write that now the remains of the attack aircraft of the Russian invaders are melting in one of the Donetsk landing sites.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of May 18, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 354 aircraft, not including this Su-25 attack aircraft, and 326 helicopters.