Defense forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, fighting continues in the Kharkiv direction, and the number of combat clashes per day has increased to 12. The Ukrainian military has pushed the enemy and is clearing it on the northern outskirts of the settlement of Vovchansk. Fighting also began in the area of the village of Staritsa.

The total losses of the Russian army are 106 occupiers, 25 units of weapons and military equipment.

In the Lymansk direction, the number of clashes increased to 7, in Siversk — to 14, in Kramatorsk — to 31, in Pokrovsky — to 31. In Toretsk, Kupyansk, Kurakhivsk, Vremivsk, Gulyaipilsk, Orikhivsk, Prydniprovsk the situation has not changed.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of May 13, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 350 aircraft, not including this Su-25 attack aircraft, and 325 helicopters.

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." Currently, the operational situation remains complex and dynamically changing. Battles for Vovchansk are currently underway. So far, the enemy has had tactical success.

According to DeepState, on May 12, the enemy occupied the villages of Morokhovets, Oliynikove and Zelene and continues to move towards the village of Liptsi. Active fighting continues for Lukyantsi, which the enemy has almost completely occupied. The occupiers are also trying to gain a foothold in Hlyboky and are making their way to Vovchansk. The city is under heavy shelling, the evacuation of the civilian population is ongoing.