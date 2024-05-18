The Ministry of Defense has started testing the electronic queue for territorial recruit centers

The Ministry of Defense is launching the testing of a new service — an electronic queue for territorial recruit centers (TRCs).

The press service of the Ministry of Defense writes about this.

You can sign up in advance for up to 19 TRCs. Testing takes place in separate centers in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Sumy, Vinnytsia, and Kropyvnytskyi. The complete list is at the link.

Here are instructions on how to sign up for the electronic queue:

Choose the TRC where you are registered, or at the place of your current registration.

Enter personal data for recording.

Confirm phone number.

Receive a message with the date and time of the visit.

Later, the Ministry of Defense will connect a larger number of territorial recruitment and social support centers to the service.

Today, May 18, the Ministry of Defense also launched the Rezerv+ application for conscripts, conscripts and reservists, where you can update your data online.

Along with this, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has developed an electronic functionality that will greatly simplify the process of updating data in administrative service centers and relieve the military commissars.