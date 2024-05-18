In Vovchansk, a car with civilians came under Russian fire. Two people died

A car with civilians came under Russian fire in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Two people died.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, on May 16, four civilians tried to leave Vovchansk by car. On the way through the city, they came under enemy fire. The 70-year-old driver of the car and the 83-year-old female passenger died on the spot, and the driverʼs wife and another passenger were injured.

The prosecutorʼs office opened a case on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." The operational environment remains complex and dynamically changing.

In the northern part of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, where active hostilities continue, the Russian invaders are taking civilians captive. It is known about the first shootings.

The prosecutorʼs office also opened a case on the fact that the occupiers shot a person in a wheelchair in Vovchansk. The prosecutorʼs office suggests that the man tried to drive away from the hospital, but the Russian occupiers shot him and left him in the middle of a broken street