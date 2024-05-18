The number of dead from yesterdayʼs shelling in Kharkiv has increased to four

In Kharkiv, the number of dead from yesterdayʼs shelling has increased to four. A 33-year-old man died in the hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

In the morning, Synyehubov reported that the number of victims in the city had increased to 31. Now 16 people are being treated in a hospital, two of them are in serious condition.