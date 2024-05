In the afternoon of May 17, the Russian military attacked the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv with aerial bombs, killing at least two people.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov writes about this.

As a result of the attack, 13 people were injured, four of them are in serious condition.

The mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov notes that there were several airstrikes, and fires broke out at the places where they were hit.