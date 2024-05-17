The battle continues in the Kharkiv direction. The Ukrainian military is strengthening its defenses

In the Kharkiv direction, one combat clash continues in the area of the village of Starytsia. The situation in Vovchansk is under control. In this direction, the Ukrainian military is strengthening its defensive positions and improving its tactical position.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by Russian occupiers continue in the Krokhmalne — Berestove and Kolomiychikha — Myasozharivka directions. Ukrainian troops are conducting assault operations to improve the tactical position in the Synkivka-Vilshanka direction.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled one attack, four continue in the directions of Soledar — Rozdolivka, Berestove — Vyimka, Mykolaivka — Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried six times to break through the defense of our troops. Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks. Fighting continues in the directions Berkhivka — Kalynivka, Bakhmut — Klishchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, six enemy attacks continue in the directions of Ocheretyne — Novooleksandrivka and Tonenke — Umanske.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Russian army made seven attempts to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops in the directions Maryinka — Heorhiivka, Slavne — Novomykhailivka, Slavne — Paraskoviivka, Solodke — Vodyane, Solodke — Kostyantynivka.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to improve their tactical position in the Zavitne Bazhannya — Staromayorske direction.

In the Dnipro direction, the Defense Forces repelled four Russian attacks in the direction of Oleshkivski Pisky — Krynki, Kozachi Laheri — Krynky.

Since the beginning of the day, 60 clashes have taken place, 20 of which are still ongoing.

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." The operational environment remains complex and dynamically changing.

On the morning of May 16, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region and thwarted their plans to gain a foothold in Vovchansk. Fighting continues within the urban development in the north of Vovchansk.