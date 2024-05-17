Zelensky: The deepest point of Russian advance in the Kharkiv region is 10 km. They did not reach the main defense lines

During the offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region, the Russian army did not reach the main defense lines. The Defense Forces managed to stabilize the situation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a meeting with journalists, Interfax-Ukraine, RBC-Ukraine and UP write.

According to him, the Russians reached the first line of defense built by the Ukrainian military.

"The first line is not a border, it is impossible to build there, because our people died because of the appropriate weapons used by the Russians. This is the first line that was built during the war, under constant fire, by our military. The first and second lines are built by the military, and the third line is built by local authorities. It is the most powerful — not because they are better than the military, but simply because it is farther from weapons, from shells, from shelling," Zelensky explained.

He added that the crossing of the border by the Russians is connected with the fact that the Ukrainian military lacks air defense.

"Today, our Defense Forces have stabilized the Russians where they are now. The deepest point of their advance is 10 kilometers. In the directions of some enemy brigades, there is no advance at all — and there was none," Zelensky said.

The President noted that the main goal of the Russians is the city of Vovchansk. In addition, they want to capture a zone of 10 kilometers.

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." The operational environment remains complex and dynamically changing.

On the morning of May 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region and thwarted their plans to gain a foothold in Vovchansk. Fighting continues within the urban development in the north of Vovchansk.

In the northern part of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, where active hostilities continue, the Russian invaders are taking civilians captive. It is known about the first shootings.