Satellite images of the “Belbek” airfield in Crimea have appeared. The General Staff writes about the destruction of planes

The New York Times investigator Christian Tribert published high-quality satellite images of the consequences of the attack on the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
The photos from the Maxar company show the remains of already destroyed aircraft of the Russian occupiers, as well as columns of smoke.
Christian Tribert suggests that two MiG-31 fighters and one Su-27 are completely destroyed and one MiG-29 is damaged. Damage to tanks with fuel and lubricants is still visible.
Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a daily summary of Russiaʼs war losses as of the morning of May 17. It says that the Russian occupiers lost two planes and one helicopter in the past day. Presumably, this refers to the consequences of the strike on the Belbek airfield.
- Late in the evening of May 15, explosions rang out in the area of the Belbek airfield near occupied Sevastopol for the second time in a day. The "Atesh" guerrilla movement reported a precise hit and several hours of subsequent detonation of the main component of rocket and artillery weapons (military unit 80189).