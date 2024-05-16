”Atesh”: In Crimea, the main warehouse of the Belbek airfield was damaged

Late in the evening of May 15, explosions rang out in the area of the Belbek airfield under occupied Sevastopol for the second time in a day — the main artillery warehouse of the military airfield was damaged.

This was reported by the partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "Atesh".

"Atesh agents from the military airfield "Belbek" report a precise hit and several hours of further detonation of the main component of the rocket-artillery weapon (military unit 80189)," the message reads.

This warehouse stored most of the missiles for Su-27, Su-30 and MiG-31 aircraft, which Russia launches over Ukrainian cities. Significant damage to the airfield infrastructure as a result of the secondary detonation was also recorded.

In addition, Atesh agents report successful "arrivals" in Crimea this evening. In particular, according to their data, several affected military facilities are known.