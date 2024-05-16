Denmark allocated a new €750 million aid package to Ukraine

The Danish government will allocate a new, 18th aid package to Ukraine for 5.6 billion Danish kroner, or €750 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

The package included additional contributions for the future delivery of F-16 fighter jets, air defense, artillery maintenance and financial contributions for assistance with artillery, ammunition and anti-tank mines.

Also, €349 million from this package will go towards strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

In addition, Denmark plans to reserve additional funds for investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.