Denmark allocated a new €750 million aid package to Ukraine

The Danish government will allocate a new, 18th aid package to Ukraine for 5.6 billion Danish kroner, or €750 million.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.
The package included additional contributions for the future delivery of F-16 fighter jets, air defense, artillery maintenance and financial contributions for assistance with artillery, ammunition and anti-tank mines.
Also, €349 million from this package will go towards strengthening Ukrainian air defense.
In addition, Denmark plans to reserve additional funds for investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.
- Denmark has already allocated 64.8 billion kroner (€8.7 billion) to the Ukraine support fund for military support to Ukraine during 2023-2028. This money goes, in particular, to armaments, military equipment, as well as training for Ukraine.
- Also, Denmark can make direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry with the help of the necessary control mechanisms.