The Red Cross is increasing aid for displaced persons amid the intensification of fighting in the Kharkiv region

The International Committee of the Red Cross is increasing the amount of aid for displaced people of the Kharkiv region, who had to leave their homes due to the escalation of hostilities in the region.

This was reported by the press service of the ICRC.

In total, about 8,000 people were evacuated, many of them found shelter in other families or with relatives. At the same time, civilians from the border regions continue to arrive at the collective accommodation centers for IDPs in Kharkiv.

The ICRC donated products and personal hygiene items to support the Red Cross Society of Ukraine. In addition, the ICRC supports a number of medical facilities in the Kharkiv region and provides them with medical supplies for the treatment of people injured as a result of the escalation of hostilities.

"This wave of displaced people in Kharkiv is one of the largest we have seen in Ukraine this year," said Yurg Eglin, head of the ICRC delegation to Ukraine, during a visit to Kharkiv this week.

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." Currently, the operational situation remains complex and dynamically changing.

On the morning of May 16, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region and thwarted their plans to gain a foothold in Vovchansk. Fighting continues within the urban development in the north of Vovchansk.

In the northern part of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, where active hostilities continue, the Russian invaders are taking civilians captive. It is known about the first shootings.