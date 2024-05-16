The Minister of Economy canceled the order on the reservation of employees of Glovo, Visa, Favbet Tech

First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliya Svyridenko canceled the order on the reservation of conscripted employees of Glovo, Visa, Favbet Tech and others. Decisions regarding bookings for employees of these companies will be made separately.

She wrote about it on Facebook.

According to her, these companies applied to the specialized Ministry of Digital Transformation, which recognized them as critically important based on three out of seven criteria: absence of debt for EUS, salary level, residency in "Diia.City".

Then the Ministry of Statistics sent the lists of conscripts to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for verification. After the decision of the General Staff, the lists are processed by the Ministry of Economy. If there are no legal grounds for refusal, the department makes a decision on the reservation.

"This situation has become an additional argument to speed up the work on updating Cabinet Resolution No. 76 so that it meets the requirements of the time and the needs of business," Svyridenko wrote.

And she added that the ordinance on reservations will be updated so that it meets the request of the military and gives the economy an opportunity to work.