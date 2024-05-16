Operational situation and prospects. The president held Headquaters in Kharkiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a Headquaters in Kharkiv. He was briefed on the operational situation at the front, in particular in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi districts, by the head Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commanders of the Khortytsia Special Operations Command Yury Sodolya and Mykhailo Drapaty of the Kharkiv OTG.

"As of today, the situation in Kharkiv region is generally under control, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupier. But the direction remains extremely difficult — we are strengthening our units," Zelenskyi wrote.

At the pond, they also analyzed the prospects of the combat situation, the threats in the coming days, and the possibilities of countering the occupiers.

The heads of the Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Foreign Intelligence Service reported on the intentions of the Russian army, and the head of the SBU reported on countersubversive measures. The plan of further actions for the regional government of Kharkiv region and all structures responsible for security in the region was determined at the site.

The President listened to the reports of regional authorities from other border and frontline regions. They reported on the current situation, main risks, key needs.

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." Currently, the operational situation remains complex and dynamically changing.

The situation in the Kharkiv border regions as of the morning of May 16. deepstatemap.live