The Russian Federation lost 1 510 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day. The General Staff spoke about the situation at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has lost approximately 1 510 servicemen (killed and wounded), 14 tanks, 48 armored vehicles, 23 artillery systems, 30 operational-tactical level drones, two cruise missiles, 48 units of automotive equipment and 7 units of special equipment.

Russiaʼs total losses in the war against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion can be viewed in the infographic below:

Operational situation in the regions

In the border regions of Chernihiv region and Sumy region, the situation has not changed significantly — the position of the troops has not changed, the General Staff said.

As of 1:30 p.m., 3 combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv direction. The enemy is trying to attack in the direction of Liptsi. Enemy air strikes hit Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka twice, where the building of the outpatient general practice of family medicine, as well as the dormitory and private houses, were destroyed as a result of the shelling. Four employees of the medical facility were injured there.

Three doctors were given outpatient care, a nurse with a brain injury was hospitalized.

In the Vovchansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled the offensive actions of the Russian army, partially pushed out the invaders, and defensive actions continue in the northern and northwestern outskirts.

In the Kupyansk direction, fighting took place in the districts of Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Berestove, Novoyehorivka, Pischane, and Myasozharivka. In total, the Defense Forces repelled 18 enemy attacks.

In general, according to the General Staff, since the start of the new Russian offensive on Kharkiv region on May 10, Russia has lost 615 soldiers killed and wounded and 98 units of weapons and military equipment. Data on enemy losses are still being refined and updated.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces also repelled one enemy attack in the Chervopopivka-Novosadove direction, the enemy was unsuccessful.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops deter 5 attacks by Russian occupiers in the directions of Vesele — Rozdolivka, Berestovka — Spirne, Mykolaivka — Spirne, Yakovlivka — Rozdolivka, the situation is under control.

Fighting is also ongoing in the Kramatorsk direction, the situation is under control.

In the Toretsk direction, units of Ukrainian troops repulse one enemy attack in the direction of Zaytseve — Kurdyumivka. Ukrainian fighters are still not losing their positions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Ocheretyne — Novooleksandrivka, one combat clash continues in the direction of Solovyove — Sokil, and another attack of the occupiers is repelled in the direction of Semenivka — Novoselivka Persha.

In the Kurakhiv direction, Ukrainian troops repel one enemy attack in the direction of Slavne — Novomykhailivka. Currently, the Defense Forces have not lost their positions, the situation is under control, and the fighting continues.

Since the beginning of this day, the enemy has been most active in the Vremivka direction. Here, units of the Defense Forces repelled 8 attacks and continue to deter two more in the direction of Mykilske — Kostyantynivka, Sweetke — Kostyantynivka, Zavitne Bazhanna — Staromayorske, Volodyne — Staromayorske. Ukrainian troops did not lose positions, the fighting continues.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of Novoprokopivka — Robotyne, the occupiers were unsuccessful.

A total of 41 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out one airstrike using anti-aircraft missiles and 17 strikes with kamikaze drones, carried out more than 470 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, it was possible to eliminate almost 260 occupiers, 76 units of weapons and military equipment, as well as to hit two enemy ammunition storage points.

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." Currently, the operational situation remains complex and dynamically changing. Currently, the battles for Vovchansk continue. So far, the enemy has had tactical success.

According to DeepState, on May 12, the enemy occupied the villages of Morokhovets, Oliynikove and Zelene and continues to move towards the village of Lyptsi. Active fighting continues for Lukyantsi, which the enemy has almost completely occupied. The occupiers are also trying to gain a foothold in Hlyboke and are making their way to Vovchansk. The city is under heavy shelling, the evacuation of the civilian population is ongoing.

The prosecutorʼs office reported that Russian troops captured Ukrainian civilians during the offensive in the Vovchansk community. Local residents were placed in a basement on May 11, and some of them managed to escape and reach the volunteers on May 13. The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.