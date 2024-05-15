Medvedchukʼs arrested yacht was transferred to the Ukrainian flag

The arrested 92-meter yacht Royal Romance, which previously belonged to the ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk, acquired the status of a Ukrainian vessel subject to the jurisdiction of Ukraine.

This was reported on May 15 by the Agency for Search and Asset Management (ARMA).

Corresponding changes have already been made to the International Maritime Organization.

"This is a historic moment for our country. The first seized asset located abroad in the history of Ukraine received state registration in Ukraine," said Yevhen Ihnatenko, the head of the State Service of Maritime and Inland Water Transport and Shipping.

He added that this will contribute to the further sale of the seized yacht and the receipt of funds from the sale to the state budget of Ukraine.