Medvedchukʼs arrested yacht was transferred to the Ukrainian flag

The arrested 92-meter yacht Royal Romance, which previously belonged to the ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk, acquired the status of a Ukrainian vessel subject to the jurisdiction of Ukraine.
This was reported on May 15 by the Agency for Search and Asset Management (ARMA).
Corresponding changes have already been made to the International Maritime Organization.
"This is a historic moment for our country. The first seized asset located abroad in the history of Ukraine received state registration in Ukraine," said Yevhen Ihnatenko, the head of the State Service of Maritime and Inland Water Transport and Shipping.
He added that this will contribute to the further sale of the seized yacht and the receipt of funds from the sale to the state budget of Ukraine.
- Viktor Medvedchuk is a former MP, compadre of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine suspects Medvedchuk of treason. On September 22, 2022, Ukraine gave it to Russia during a large exchange, then it was possible to return the commanders from "Azovstal". Now Medvedchuk and his family live in Russia and registered the non-governmental organization "Druhaya Ukraina" there.
- In February, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the sale of the 92-meter yacht Royal Romance, which belongs to the Medvedchuk family and is currently in Croatia. It is valued at $200 million.