SBU detained the adjusters of a double strike on a high-rise building in the Donetsk region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an agent group of Russiaʼs military intelligence in the Donetsk region — six agents, who were adjusting shelling of the region, according to the law enforcement officers.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

Law enforcement officers found out that on August 7, 2023, the Russian occupiers carried out a double strike with "Iskander" missiles on the city of Pokrovsk at the behest of the detainees.

In the first strike, the Russians targeted an apartment building, and when police and rescuers arrived, they struck again. There were dead and wounded.

Also, the intelligence group prepared coordinates for missile strikes on the bases of the Defense Forces in the Avdiivka direction. Agents went around the area and tried to fix the defensive positions of the Armed Forces. They had a joint curator from military intelligence of the Russian Federation.

An employee of the Russian secret service used pro-Kremlin Telegram channels to find potential agents and recruit them.

SBU investigators informed all the detainees about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine — high treason under martial law. The issue of additional qualification of the crime under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war). The suspects face life imprisonment.