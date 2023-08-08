Zelenskyi: The number of dead in Pokrovsk has increased to nine

The number of dead in the center of Pokrovsk after two Iskander missiles hit has increased to nine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this in his evening address.

"Nine people died. My condolences to family and friends. 82 people were injured. All are provided with the necessary assistance. Among the injured are two children, both boys, one of them is in serious condition. His name is Nikita, he is only 11 years old, a student of the sixth grade. I wish a speedy recovery to all those affected by this new Russian meanness," the president said.