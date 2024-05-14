In Ukraine, restrictions for industry on electricity consumption are being tightened

In the energy system of Ukraine, there is a significant shortage of electricity for most of the day, because there is extensive damage to the infrastructure.

"Ukrenergo" writes about this.

Due to this situation, the capacity limitation schedule for industrial consumers will be in effect from 16:00 on May 14 to 07:00 on May 15.

As of the morning of May 14, consumption increased by 4.5% compared to the same time yesterday, May 13. At the same time, yesterday, May 13, the evening maximum of consumption was 4% higher than the maximum of the previous working day, May 10.

In order to reduce the deficit in energy systems, Ukrenergo submitted a request for emergency power supply in Ukraine from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 10:00 to 24:00 from the energy systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. That was on May 13. Today, May 14, emergency aid from EU countries was taken from 00:00 to 07:00.

"Ukrenergo" urges people to consume electricity sparingly, especially between 5:00 p.m. and midnight.