The Ukrainian army clears Vovchansk from the Russians — hostilities in Kharkiv region continue

Ukrainian military clears the urban development of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. The hostilities continue, the situation is under control, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported.

In the Kharkiv direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 13 Russian attacks in the directions Nova Tovolzhanka (Russian Federation) — Vovchansk, Shebekino (Russian Federation) — Vovchansk, Hatyshche — Vovchansk, Murom — Starytsa, Strilecha — Hlyboke, Pylna — Hlyboke, Hlyboke — Lyptsi. In this direction, Russiaʼs losses are 164 occupiers and 25 pieces of equipment.

In the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the situation has not changed significantly.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 22 enemy attacks in the directions Liman Pershiy — Synkivka, Vilshanka — Synkivka, Krokhmalne — Berestov, Kolomiychikha — Stelmakhivka, Kovalivka — Novoyehorivka, Ploshanka — Makiivka. Positions were not lost, in some areas Ukrainian soldiers improved their tactical position. On the Kovalivka — Novoyehorivka and Kislivka — Ivanivka directions, battles continue for separate positions.

In the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian military repelled one Russian attack in the direction of Chervopopivka — Ivanivka, and improved the tactical position in some areas.

In the Siversk direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks in the directions of Lysychansk — Bilogorivka, Novodruzhesk — Bilogorivka, Vesele — Verkhnyokamianske, Zolotarivka — Verkhnyokamianske, Vesele — Rozdolivka, Mykolaivka — Spirne. No loss of positions on the part of Ukraine.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 enemy attacks in the directions Bakhmut — Ivanivske, Bakhmut — Klishchiivka, Odradivka — Klishchiivka. There were also no losses of positions, but some of them were repositioned to save the lives of the soldiers.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 33 enemy attacks in the directions of Ocheretyne — Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne — Yevgenivka, Ocheretyne — Kalinove, Arkhangelske — Novooleksandrivka. In some areas, the positions of the Defense Forces were changed due to the intense fire impact of the Russian occupiers. There are no losses of positions on the directions Solovyove — Sokil, Ocheretyne — Solovyove, Ocheretyne — Yevgenivka, Semenivka — Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka — Umanske, Pisky — Netailovo. In some areas within the direction, Ukrainian units improved their tactical position.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the directions Staromykhailivka — Krasnohorivka, Slavne — Novomykhailivka.

In the Vremivsk direction, the groupʼs troops repulsed 11 enemy attacks in the directions of Sweetke — Vodyane, Zavitne Bazhanna — Staromayorske, Volodyne — Staromayorske.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the Oleshkivski Pisky — Krynki direction.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, are as follows:

In total, 148 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army during the day.

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." Currently, the operational situation remains complex and dynamically changing. Battles for Vovchansk are currently underway. So far, the enemy has had tactical success.

According to DeepState, on May 12, the enemy occupied the villages of Morokhovets, Oliynikove and Zelene and continues to move towards the village of Liptsi. Later, the enemy occupied Lukyantsi. The occupiers are also trying to gain a foothold in Hlyboky and are making their way to Vovchansk. The city is under heavy shelling, the evacuation of the civilian population is ongoing.